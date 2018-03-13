Fertility clinic mishaps leave embryos in doubt

Doctor Gelety feels that's much more reliable than electronic monitoring.
He says his clinic makes sure eggs or embryos from a patient are spread among different containers.
"The numbers that are being talked about in the articles are surprising. You wouldn't want to have all your eggs to be in one tank that potentially would potentially be devastated if something were to happen."
To put the rarity of the Cleveland and San Francisco incidents in perspective consider Tucson alone has three in-vitro fertilization clinics. Arizona has thirteen overall.