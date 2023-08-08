Fentanyl pills smuggling attempt caught at Pima County Detention Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On August 6 around 12:24 p.m. Ronald Foxall, 37, a new arrestee, was being processed at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Foxall tried to avoid a thorough search by correctional authorities by faking injuries.

Corrections officers were able to find Foxall's stash of 49 blue M-30 fentanyl pills inside a plastic tube that was hidden in a body cavity.

The pills were taken away and given to the arresting agency.

Foxall was also charged with bringing illegal substances into a correctional facility.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by corrections staff and their unyielding commitment to maintaining security.