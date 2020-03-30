Menu

Feds revoking reservation status for tribe's 300 acres

Posted: 3:25 PM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 18:25:42-04
Gavel shot

A Massachusetts tribe is losing reservation status for its nearly 300 acres, raising fears among Native American groups that other tribes could face the same fate under the Trump administration.

The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was notified Friday that its roughly 300 acres will no longer be designated a tribal reservation.

Cedric Cromwell, the tribe's chairman, says the move was "cruel" and "unnecessary" as the land dispute is still pending in D.C federal court.

The U.S. Department of the Interior says it is obligated to rescind the special designation because of a recent decision by the federal appeals court in Boston.

