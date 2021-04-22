Watch
Feds push to extradite Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are urging a judge to approve a request to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq on allegations that he participated in the killings of two police officers nearly 15 years ago in Fallujah.

They said the evidence provided by Iraqi authorities meets the standard for an American judge to certify an extradition request for Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, who came to the U.S. as a refugee and became a U.S. citizen. His lawyers said his extradition isn’t allowed under a U.S.-Iraq treaty provision that bars extraditions for offenses that are political in nature. Ahmed has denied involvement in the killings.

