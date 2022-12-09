Federal, state and local law enforcement prepare for Super Bowl

The Valley is now about two months away from Super Bowl LVII.

Preparations are well underway, including how to keep everyone including visitors in the Valley safe.

Thursday, State Farm Stadium hosted a tabletop exercise.

“What we do is we create a set of scenarios and discuss how we would respond to those at the state, local, and then even the federal level,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis.

First responders ran through scenarios that could range from an active shooter to a plane crash.

“Every city is different, every Super Bowl is different,” said the NFL’s Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier. “Obviously technology changes dramatically from year to year, as do the things that we worry about.”

Lanier was also on-site Thursday for the exercise.

Davis told ABC15 moments before it started, he felt confident.

“There this is just putting the fine tunes on that that communication piece,” said Davis.

The NFL said they will start a big push in January to communicate with fans.

Unlike a typical Cardinal’s game where State Farm Stadium would be filled with people from the Valley, this is a game where fans will be coming from all over the world.

“So we will start a very robust messaging campaign as we finalize plans that will go out to all ticket purchasers,” said Lanier. “So, we will be communicating with them directly.”

Visitors will be pouring in for not just the action at the stadium, but also events like the Phoenix Open.

Lanier asking people from the Valley, leading up to the big week, to be vigilant.

“Are there things that look out of place, are there people that look suspiciously, are asking questions that are unusual?” said Lanier. “Those are things that we want to make sure the public communicates.”

----

