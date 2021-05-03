Federal program will provide internet service discounts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The federal government is starting a reimbursement program to help low-income households pay for broadband Internet service.

Meant to mitigate internet costs during the pandemic, the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will offer an up to $50 monthly service discount to eligible households. Those living on tribal lands are eligible for up to $75 discounts.

The program will also offer $100 discounts for a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

The program launches May 12. To see if you're eligible, click here.

