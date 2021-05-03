Watch
Federal program will provide internet service discounts

Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 17:46:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The federal government is starting a reimbursement program to help low-income households pay for broadband Internet service.

Meant to mitigate internet costs during the pandemic, the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will offer an up to $50 monthly service discount to eligible households. Those living on tribal lands are eligible for up to $75 discounts.

The program will also offer $100 discounts for a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

The program launches May 12. To see if you're eligible, click here.

