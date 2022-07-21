Federal judge closes TUSD desegregation order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A desegregation order for Southern Arizona's largest school district has officially ended.

A U.S. District court judge ordered the matter closed Tuesday, July 19th. Court documents show the judge is confident Tucson Unified School District will continue to integrate schools and solidify equity among students.

In 1974, African American and Mexican American students alleged the district was intentionally segregating them and discriminating against them. Two students, Roy Fisher and Maria Mendoza were chosen as class representatives for those groups of students.

A judge issued the initial desegregation order in June of 1978. A district court approved the proposed desegregation plan and settlement agreement in August of that same year.

The district operated under the approved Unitary Status Plan for 20 years.

In 2008, a district court ended its oversight of the case, but after appeals the order was reinstated.

In the July 19 ruling, District Judge David Bury recognized that the district has "attained and is operating in unitary status."

The court dissolved the 1978 Stipulation of Settlement, but not the unitary status plan or its orders that have addressed certain parts of the USP.

This new ruling ends court oversight of the 44-year-old case and turns full responsibility for maintaining unitary status over to Tucson Unified and its governing board.

