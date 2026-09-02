Federal inmate missing from satellite camp at USP Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — A federal inmate escaped from a satellite camp at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities say that 46-year-old James Cangro was discovered missing at around 8:10 a.m.

Cangro is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Cangro was sentenced in the District of New Mexico to a 132-month sentence for violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, violent felon in possession of body armor, possession of a firearm not registered in the national firearms registration and transfer record, posession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

The satellite camp at USP Tucson is minimum security facility.

Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals

Service at (202) 307-9100.