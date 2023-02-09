Federal grant aims to address homelessness in Pima County and Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Tucson and Pima County is going to receive a new grant to help provide more resources and housing options for unsheltered people in the community. The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Tucson and Pima County $7.8 million dollars that will be distributed over the next three years.

Old Pueblo Community Services is one of the local organizations that will receive the grant money. OPCS's CEO Tom Litwicki said the team works with hundreds of people day.

"Any given day there's about 600 households that we are working with," he said.

According to the City of Tucson's Jason Thorpe, the number of unsheltered people has grown over the years.

"So all around we have a shortage of available housing in every price point and configuration," he said.

For organizations like OPCS, this funding will help grow their team and other resources.

"It provides the funding for more staff it provides the funding for resources when people don't have the documentation to move into a place," he said. "There are people here that we weren't sure that we were going to have funding to continue the work but now we will."

