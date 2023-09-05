Federal funding to help protect Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This year, Saguaro National Park will begin a restoration project of non-native invasive bullfrogs and restoration of native aquatic animals. It's a part of a $481,000 multi-park project from the Inflation Reduction Act. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act will provide $52 million to the National Parks Service to fund 100 projects related to ecosystem restoration and environmental planning needs across the country.