Federal court revives claim in Havasupai education case

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a claim in a lawsuit that alleges the federal government failed to provide basic education services for Native American students at a school deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

Parents of children at Havasupai Elementary filed the lawsuit in 2017.

Most of the claims have been resolved.

The one centered on basic education like fine arts and economics now goes back to the U.S. District Court for further proceedings.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled this week that two plaintiffs who had been dismissed from the lawsuit can seek compensatory education from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education.

