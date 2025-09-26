FDA-cleared tinnitus treatment now available in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — A new treatment for tinnitus is now available in Tucson, offering relief to those who experience constant ringing in their ears.

Tinnitus affects more than 20 million Americans daily. For 2 million people, it’s a symptom tied to a deeper health issue.

“It’s a symptom. It’s not a disease process,” says Dr. Evan Davies, a local audiologist who has also struggled with tinnitus for the past 10 years. “Tinnitus is a result of damage to our auditory system, and what we want to do is actually give it input.”

Athena Kehoe Lenire set

“Tinnitus is typically completely a subjective experience," Davies explains, "meaning no one can really put a stethoscope up to you or tap into your brain to actually hear the sound. It's an invisible experience.”

The condition can be difficult to live with, but Davies says there is hope. “We stop paying attention, it loses value, and then we move on with life.”

The new treatment device, called Lenire, uses sound therapy and gentle electrical pulses to calm the nervous system. It’s used by wearing headphones and placing a tongue tip in the mouth.

“You're calibrating your sound therapy delivery as well as your tongue tip delivery. Now the tongue tip has electrodes on it and it delivers very low pulses of electricity that are fundamentally paired to that sound delivery. So you're getting two forms of stimulation into the body.”

Athena Kehoe Unboxing Lenire

Lenire is meant for people with moderate to severe tinnitus. Audiologists will create individualized plans for each patient, with the goal of reducing or eliminating symptoms over time.

“It makes me feel empowered not only as an individual who has suffered from tinnitus but also as a provider who treats people with bothersome forms of tinnitus," Davies explains.

With this new option available in Tucson, patients living with tinnitus may find long-awaited relief. Davies recommends calling Arizona Hearing Specialists if anyone has questions and interested in exploring options to help treat their tinnitus.