FDA: Check availability of your medications online

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FDA has an online searchable database for the public to easily search for and check the status of prescription drugs.

Updated daily, this online tool includes current information about which drugs are experiencing shortages, and also includes resource information and related links.

"Drug Shortages can occur for many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations," writes the FDA. "Manufacturers provide FDA most drug shortage information, and the agency works closely with them to prevent or reduce the impact of shortages."

The FDA says if a drug reads "currently in shortage," that means the total supply of that drug and all clinically-interchangeable versions is less than what's needed to meet current or projected demand.

You can check on drug shortages and discontinuations online at the FDA website.