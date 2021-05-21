Watch
FBI still looking for whoever flew drone near CBP helicopter

Posted at 6:25 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 09:25:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI wants to identify whoever is responsible for illegally flying a drone near a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter about three months ago.

On the night of Feb. 9, Border Protection employees told Tucson police that a drone was flying dangerously close to their helicopter. The FBI says the drone appeared to launch from an area about 5 miles south of Tucson and flew across Tucson and north over Marana.

In 2018, the Federal Aviation Administration made it a criminal act for the unsafe operation of unmanned aircraft. The FBI says anyone flying a drone as prohibited by law can face federal criminal charg

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

