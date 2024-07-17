FBI says it’s unlocked Trump shooter’s cellphone; how is it possible?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The man who shot and wounded Donald Trump was killed by counter snipers after firing at the former president. Like many of us, he kept his phone locked behind a passcode, but the FBI says it has been able to unlock the cell phone. Just how do investigators do that?

Your smartphone stores plenty of information about who you communicate with, what you say and where you go. But most require at least a password to open.

Scott Greene of Tucson based Evidence Solutions makes it his business to unlock electronic devices to get the information for lawsuits. He says it takes expensive, specialized software.

“We do cell phones, we do computers, we do the data that comes out of black boxes in cars and trucks. And so it's in everything. It's very common. And in fact, I teach it At U of A and one of the questions I asked to students is to name a case that would not have digital evidence, and they have a hard time coming up with one that does not.”

Greene says while specialists routinely crack into phones, the information in your locked phone is probably safe from an average thief who will not have the skill or resources to break into your data.