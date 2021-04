TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Oro Valley man is facing federal fraud charges.

According to the FBI, 54-year-old Frederick Stahmer was indicted on four counts of wire fraud and one count of forfeiture.

Stahmer allegedly collected thousands of dollars from investors for his concert and promotion business, Frederick Entertainment Inc., which he told people was to finance, promote and market music venues.

Investors lost more than $1 million in the scheme.