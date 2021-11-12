Watch
FBI: Man who robbed 8 Tucson banks, 2 stores arrested

Posted at 2:36 PM, Nov 12, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the FBI, a prolific Tucson bank robber was arrested Nov. 5.

James Siehien, 52, is accused of robbing Tucson eight banks and two stores between Oct. 4 and Nov. 5.

Siehien would allegedly enter a bank, hand a demand note to the teller and make threats involving a machete or axe.

No one was injured in the robberies.

