FBI: Man arrested for assaulting federal officer at Tucson VA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was accused of assaulting a federal officer.

According to the FBI, Kevin Stennis Gordon faces charges including assault on a federal officer.

The incident happened April 24 at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 3601 S. Sixth Ave. According to the criminal complaint, prosecutors allege Gordon was attempting to walk off with a pallet of pipe valves at a construction area on the Tucson Veterans Administration hospital property. When police told him to stop, he picked up a metal pipe and started swinging it at the officers, who peppered sprayed him.

At one point, one of the officers shot Gordon in the torso. The criminal complaint alleges he hit an officer's firearm with a pipe, discharging it and firing the round that struck Gordon.

The FBI took Gordon into custody.