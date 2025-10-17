FBI looking for masked man involved in summer protest at Tucson ICE facility

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked individual accused of "inciting violence" and "damaging an ICE/ERO facility" in Tucson over the summer.

The man attended the protest at the facility, at South Country Club and East Valencia Road, on June 11.

"This unknown individual was observed causing significant damage to the building and being an agitator during a protest," said a news release from the FBI.

He is described as a white male in his 40s with a medium to large build, between 5'9" and 6-feet tall with glasses.

Two other men, 46-year-old Joe Michael Quarnberg and 34-year-old Kevin Clarke Silary, were indicted earlier this month for their alleged participation at the same protest.

