FBI issues holiday travel scam warning

TUCSON, ARIZ.(KGUN) — The FBI has a warning for anyone who's traveling this holiday season. Officials say if it sounds too good to be true it is and avoid it.

Travel deals can show up at anytime. However, if you're late making your holiday travel plans scammers are ready and waiting to take your money. Kevin Smith with the FBI says there are plenty of methods that criminals use to make you a target.

"While you search, please keep in mind that there are plenty of travel scams out there and we don’t want you to be victimized by any one of them. These scams come at you in many forms. Email, text messages, cold calls, social media and submit or play to win drawings among many others,” Smith said.

The FBI also says those so called discounts can be sketchy as well. Adding that you should:

Hang up on robocalls, delete or ignore unexpected emails and delete them, research companies before booking online or on the phone, check cancellation polices and always pay with a credit card. If you've been a victim of this crime call the FBI Phoenix at (623)466-1999 or file a complaint online at ic3.gov.

