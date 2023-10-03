FBI: Inmate found dead at southside Tucson prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, around 11:50 a.m., Johnathon R. Umphlett, a 34-year-old inmate at the United States Penitentiary Tucson, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

He was serving a 120-month sentence from the Western District of Washington for Possession of Child Pornography since March 10.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been notified, and no one else was harmed during this incident.