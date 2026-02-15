FBI: DNA recovered from glove found near Guthrie home that appears to match glove worn by suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI says a glove containing DNA was found about two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home and appears to match those worn by a masked person outside her front door in Tucson the night she vanished.

The glove, found in a field near the side of the road, were sent off for DNA testing. The FBI said in a statement Sunday that it received preliminary results Saturday and is awaiting official confirmation.

Approximately 16 gloves were found in various spots near the house, most of which were searchers’ gloves that had been discarded, the FBI said.

The discovery was revealed days after investigators had released surveillance videos of the masked person outside Guthrie’s front door. A porch camera recorded video of a person with a backpack who was wearing a ski mask, long pants, jacket and gloves.

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026

On Thursday, the FBI called the person a suspect. It described him as a man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build. The agency said he was carrying a 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack.