FBI conducting raids in Tucson Thursday

Raids are part of ongoing investigation
FBI agents and local law enforcement conducted raids in the Tucson area Thursday.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 11:23:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — FBI agents and local law enforcement conducted raids in the Tucson area Thursday.

The raids are connected to an ongoing investigation.

One of the locations was in the 900 block of West Acadia Drive Thursday morning.

An FBI spokeswoman released this statement to KGUN 9:

The FBI is conducting court authorized activity in locations throughout Tucson in connection with an ongoing investigation.


Because this is part of an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

