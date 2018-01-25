FBI busts alleged Tucson-based heroin ring

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - An FBI investigation led to the indictment of seven people allegedly involved in a Tucson-based heroin ring that stretched across the country.

A state grand jury indicted Gabino Viramontes, Maurice Hawks, Catalina Barrera-Cruz, Ana Cabanillas, Maria Duron, Humberto Villanueva, and Mayra Villanueva on 68 counts for their alleged connections to the ring.

Charges include money laundering, sale of a narcotic drug, fraudulent schemes and artifice, forgery, illegally conducting an enterprise and illegal control of an enterprise.

According to state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the suspects allegedly laundered more than $65,000 in cash to conceal their income, fraudulently obtaining food stamps and medical coverage.





