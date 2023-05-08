FBI: Arizona ranks fifth in the U.S. for elder fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new report from the FBI shows that Arizona ranked fifth in the U.S. for cases of elder fraud in the year 2022.

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) released its annual report showing $3.1 billion in total losses via elder fraud online. Arizona accounted for over $82 million of that.

The report shows there were over 3,500 victims of fraud over the internet in Arizona last year. The only states with more were California, Florida, Texas and New York.

The most common type of scam involved tech and customer support schemes, according to the report.

In 2022, the total amount of losses reported to the IC3 increased by 84% nationwide.

The FBI recommends reporting any scams, schemes or similar cases of elder fraud to its IC3 unit.