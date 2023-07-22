FBI action at Glenn and Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity on Glenn Street and Country Club Road.

FBI agents say there is no threat to the public.

Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch with the Tucson Police Department confirmed with KGUN 9 officers are helping the FBI with directing traffic and making sure pedestrians don't interfere with the investigation.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.