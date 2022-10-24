FBI: $5K reward offered in 2021 disappearance of Ella Mae Begay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay.
According to the agency, the 64-year-old woman was reported missing from her home near Sweetwater, Ariz. on June 15, 2021.
Sweetwater is 130 miles west of Tucson in Pinal County.
Her gray 2005 Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate AFE7101 was believed to have been headed toward New Mexico.
Those with information should call 911.
Begay stands 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.