FBI: $5K reward offered in 2021 disappearance of Ella Mae Begay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay.

According to the agency, the 64-year-old woman was reported missing from her home near Sweetwater, Ariz. on June 15, 2021.

Sweetwater is 130 miles west of Tucson in Pinal County.

Her gray 2005 Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate AFE7101 was believed to have been headed toward New Mexico.

Those with information should call 911.

Begay stands 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.

