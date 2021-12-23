FBI: 30 agents work together to find, return lost 4-year-old boy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week, close to 30 law enforcement agents worked together to find a 4-year-old boy near Sells after a 24-hour search.

According to the FBI, the boy went missing on the Tohono O'odham Nation around 10 a.m. Dec. 17.

Tohono O’odham police, the FBI, Pima County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) and the FBI teamed on the search.

Just after noon the next day, a CBP helicopter spotted the boy. They gave him first aid and took him to the hospital for evaluation before returning him to his family.

The boy had walked in circles, ending up 5.5 miles from his home after walking as many as 15 miles in circles.

The boy's dog was with him for much of the absence and returned to the home as wel.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

