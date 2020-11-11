Father of Nogales murder suspect found dead, buried in shallow grave

TUCSON, Ariz. — The father of the man accused of a recent murder in Nogales was found dead Tuesday, police say.

Police say they found the body of 66-year-old Albelardo Aguilar Sr. on the 400 block of Anza Drive -- the same place where they discovered the body of 28-year-old Emily Daniela Cazares last week.

The man accused of killing her is Abelardo Aguilar Jr., the son of Aguilar Sr. Police say the body of Aguilar Sr. was buried in a shallow grave. His family first reported him missing on Friday.

On Thursday, Police said Mexican authorities had arrested Aguilar Jr. in Sonora on unrelated charges, but haven't said whether he was released recently.