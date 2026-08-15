Father arrested in death of 5-month-old son, Pima County deputies say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — A 34-year-old man is facing murder and sexual abuse charges after his infant son died in June, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Derrick J. Gonzales was arrested Friday, August 14, in connection with the death of his five-month-old child. He's charged with first-degree murder and sexual abuse of a minor.

The case began June 16, when PCSD San Xavier District deputies responded to a home in the 6400 block of South Camino De La Tierra for a report of a possible drowning involving an infant.

Deputies arrived to find the child unresponsive with no pulse. Medical personnel took the infant to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hospital staff found additional trauma on the child that was inconsistent with an accidental drowning, according to PCSD. That discovery prompted the department's Homicide Unit to open an investigation, which led to an arrest warrant for Gonzales.

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner is investigating the cause and manner of death.

PCSD credited the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department for assistance with the case.

The investigation is ongoing.