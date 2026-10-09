Father arrested after 4-year-old shot himself in the foot, PCSD says

A 31-year-old father has been arrested after a 4-year-old boy shot himself in the foot Thursday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say they responded to a report of an accidental shooting around 5 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of West Curtis Road.

The child was transported the child to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to their investigation, the father, Tyler Lake, had allegedly left a gun unsecured and accessible to the child.

Detectives arrested Lake on one count of child abuse and two counts of child endangerment. He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety was also notified of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.