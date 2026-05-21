Fatality crash closes Oracle Rd. near Biosphere

Troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle, fatal collision on Oracle Rd. (State Route 77 - SR-77) at milepost 96, near the entrance to the Biosphere 2 science campus, says Arizona Department of Public Safety in a statement to KGUN 9.

This collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. and is completely blocking the highway. The fatality is a lone occupant in one of the vehicles, and an occupant in the other vehicle involved was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ADPS says they currently do not have an ETA to reopen. We will provide more information as it becomes available.