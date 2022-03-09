Fatal shooting of man in Ahwatukee being called homicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man in Ahwatukee as a homicide case.
They say officers received 911 calls about a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found a man lying on the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the man was taken to a hospital where he died. He’s been identified as Anthony Covarrubias.
Police say investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting and identify a suspect.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter