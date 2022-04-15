Fatal shooting ends standoff with domestic violence suspect

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police say a standoff involving an armed domestic violence suspect holed up in a trailer ended with one officer fatally shooting the suspect after he shot and wounded another officer who was deploying a police dog through a window.

Police on Friday identified the suspect killed Thursday as 28-year-old Anthony Hood-Schaffner.

Police said the wounded officer was recovering at home after being treated at a hospital and released.

According to police, the incident began at an apartment complex when officers responded to a domestic violence call by Hood-Schaffner’s girlfriend.

Police said officers then chased Hood-Schaffner to a trailer in the back yard of somebody else’s residence.

----

