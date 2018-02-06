Fatal pedestrian collision shuts down Drexel

Joey Greaber
8:50 PM, Feb 5, 2018
53 mins ago
TUCSON, Ariz. - A fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle has shut down Drexel between Forest and Mission.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says to avoid the area.

PCSD investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian vs a vehicle. Drexel between Forest and Mission is closed. Please avoid the area.

— Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 6, 2018

 

