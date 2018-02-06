Fatal pedestrian collision shuts down Drexel

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 50°
TUCSON, Ariz. - A fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle has shut down Drexel between Forest and Mission.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says to avoid the area.
Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more on this developing story.
PCSD investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian vs a vehicle. Drexel between Forest and Mission is closed. Please avoid the area.— Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 6, 2018
PCSD investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian vs a vehicle. Drexel between Forest and Mission is closed. Please avoid the area.