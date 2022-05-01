Fatal motorcycle collision near North 1st Ave and East Limberlost Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a serious injury collision at the intersection of North 1st Avenue and East Limberlost Drive.

Officers say the collision was between a red 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and a Blue 2019 Yamaha YZFR3 motorcycle.

The rider was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Officers say 53-year-old Blaine Martineau died before arriving at the hospital.

Traffic Detectives say that the Chevrolet Cobalt attempted to make a left turn from a private business located on the northeast corner of the intersection. The Yamaha YZFR3 was traveling northbound on 1st Avenue and collided with the Chevrolet Cobalt that was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto southbound 1st Avenue.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cobalt stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation officers say.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.