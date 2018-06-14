Crash causing restrictions near Pantano and Golf Links

TUCSON, Ariz. - A motor vehicle accident is causing traffic restrictions on Tucson's east side.
According to TPD, the crash happened near Pantano and Golf Links.
According to Sgt. Bay, one person has life-threatening injuries.
Northbound Pantano Parkway from Golf Links will be closed for several hours.
🚨Traffic Alert🚨 @Tucson_Police is investigating a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle at Golf Links/Pantano Pkwy. The area is CLOSED. Adult male rider has life-threatening injuries. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/LLZKzs20nl