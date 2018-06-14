Crash causing restrictions near Pantano and Golf Links

Joey Greaber
3:51 PM, Jun 13, 2018
5:25 PM, Jun 13, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - A motor vehicle accident is causing traffic restrictions on Tucson's east side.

According to TPD, the crash happened near Pantano and Golf Links.

According to Sgt. Bay, one person has life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Pantano Parkway from Golf Links will be closed for several hours.

