Fatal crash involving cyclist closes northbound Twin Peaks Road in Marana

Northbound West Twin Peaks Road is closed at North Blue Bonnet Road, just south of Camino De Mañana, due to a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.
Marana Police Department said on social media that drivers should avoid the area.
Northbound West Twin Peaks Road is closed at North Blue Bonnet Road, just south of Camino De Mañana, due to a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.
Marana Police Department said on social media that drivers should avoid the area.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.