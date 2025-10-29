Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal crash involving cyclist closes northbound Twin Peaks Road in Marana

Northbound West Twin Peaks Road is closed at North Blue Bonnet Road, just south of Camino De Mañana, due to a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

Marana Police Department said on social media that drivers should avoid the area.

