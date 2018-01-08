Fatal crash closes SR 77 in Oracle Junction

Partly Cloudy
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A two-vehicle fatal collision is causing traffic restrictions on State Route 77 in Oracle Junction.
According to DPS, both lanes of the highway are closed.
There is no other information at this time.
Highway 77 is closed at mm 92 due to a fatal accident that DPS. DPS is investigating. Thanks for your patience.— Pinal County Sheriff (@PinalCSO) January 8, 2018
