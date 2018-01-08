Fatal crash closes SR 77 in Oracle Junction

Joey Greaber
2:13 PM, Jan 8, 2018
36 mins ago
Greaber, Joey
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A two-vehicle fatal collision is causing traffic restrictions on State Route 77 in Oracle Junction.

According to DPS, both lanes of the highway are closed.

There is no other information at this time. 

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for updates.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top