Fatal collision near Speedway and Kolb involving a pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near E. Speedway Blvd. and N. Kolb Rd.

The pedestrian is an adult man who has not been identified.

Speedway is closed eastbound from Kolb to Finance Drive for the next several hours.

Officers asks drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

----

