Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Fatal collision near Speedway and Kolb involving a pedestrian

Police lights generic
wikimedia commons
Police lights generic
Posted at 5:58 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 20:58:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near E. Speedway Blvd. and N. Kolb Rd.

The pedestrian is an adult man who has not been identified.

Speedway is closed eastbound from Kolb to Finance Drive for the next several hours.

Officers asks drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!