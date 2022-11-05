Fatal collision leaves 33-year-old man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On November 5th, 2022 around 3 a.m. the Pima County Sheriff's Department was on the scene of a crash near West Valencia Road and South Camino De Oeste.

Deputies say while 33-year-old Christopher Lozano was riding his bike he was hit by a pickup truck.

PCSD says after Life-saving medical care was attempted Lozano died on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 21-year-old Jason Duenas.

According to PCSD Duenas exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested on charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence.