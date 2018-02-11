Fast-moving Knob Hill fire now covering 1500 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. - A fast-moving fire is burning on the west side of the Dragoon Mountains in Cochise County.

The Knob Hill fire was caused by people and started Saturday around 11:45 a.m. Since the start, the fire has spread to 1500 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Evacuation notices have been issued by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office to the Dragoon Mountain Ranch area between St. David and Middle March Rd. Pre-evacuation notices have been issued in the Stronghold areas.

Officials say the fire started on private land and has burned over the mountain range onto the flatlands. High winds are driving the fire as it burns dry grass and brush.

In a press release, the U.S. Forest Service reminds visitors:

"Even though it is winter, conditions are warm and dry, and large amounts of dried vegetation are available to burn across the landscapes of the Coronado National Forest. Fire 'season' on the Forest is now year-round. 'One Less Spark' means one less wildfire. Everyone should be aware of conditions around them, and their activities, and take care not to cause the spark that could ignite a wildfire - use ashtrays to dispose of smoking materials, secure tow chains so they do not drag on asphalt, don't park vehicles over dry grass, when building a campfire ensure it's done in a safe location, don't weld outdoors or build campfires on windy days, never leave a campfire unattended for a reason for any length of time."

