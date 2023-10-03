Far southeast crash leaves motorcyclist dead, deputies say

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, at 7:45 p.m., the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle that occurred on Old Spanish Trail, west of Pistol Hill Road.
Deputies identified the motorcyclist as 57-year-old Raymond Smith. They say he suffered serious injuries and later passed away at the hospital.
The driver of the car had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
According to the PCSD, both cars were in the same lane, heading in opposite directions uphill near a the top line of a hill.
This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
