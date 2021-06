file

Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 07, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lottery ticket worth $59,000 was sold at a Tucson grocery store. Someone bought a Fantasy 5 ticket that won the $59,000 jackpot at the Safeway at 9125 E. Tanque Verde Road. The winning numbers were 4, 10, 11, 20, 25.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.