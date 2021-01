TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone in Tucson could be walking around with a lottery ticket worth $52,000.

According to Arizona State Lottery, a $52,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket was sold Sunday at Fry's Food Store, 3770 W. Ina Road.

The winning numbers were 4, 10, 12, 14, 18.

