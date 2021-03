TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone in Pima County may be sitting on a lottery ticket worth $279,000.

According to state lottery officials, a Fantasy 5 Jackpot ticket worth $279,000 was sold at KJ's Convenient Shop at 15150 W. Ajo Highway for the Feb. 28 drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 4, 25, 36 and 38.

For more information on the contest, visit the Arizona Lottery site.