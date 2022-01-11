Family: Phoenix officer shot 8 times stable, has opened his eyes

PHOENIX (AP/KNXV) — The family of a Phoenix police officer critically wounded in an on-duty shooting nearly a month ago says he is stable, on a ventilator and recognizes those around him.

Officer Tyler Moldovan, 22, was shot eight times, including in the head, after he responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of vehicles doing donuts and speeding.

Chelsea Moldovan said Tuesday that her husband suffered “extensive neurologic injuries” during the incident and remains on a ventilator nearly a month later.

“We know that Tyler recognizes those around him and responds with facial expressions like smiling,” her message said, noting that his condition is considered stable.

"When no one thought he would, he opened his eyes," Chelsea wrote.

Police said after the Dec. 14 shooting that Moldovan’s condition was extremely critical and that he was not expected to survive, but the family's new statement said they have prayed for a miracle and “see glimpses of one every day."

----

