Dog found hanging from tree, PACC investigating

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima Animal Care Center is seeking the public's assistance regarding an animal cruelty case.

On Monday, Jan 15, at 12:53, PACC responded to a caller who reported that they saw a dog hanging from a tree behind Lowe's Home Improvement located at 4151 N. Oracle Road.

PACC, says a 15-year-old girl was alerted after hearing the dog whimpering. She then climbed the tree and freed the dog from the material that was strung around its neck.

The dog has since been under medical observation.

Radiographs show the dog sustained minimal injury from the incident.

PACC is asking anyone with information to call 520-724-5990 or to email tiffany.foster@pima.gov.

The shelter will continue to investigate this incident.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more on this developing story