Family turns son's medical challenges into a mission to help other kids

For Caysen and his older brother, Camden, spending time together is just another part of everyday life. But their family's journey hasn't always been easy.

Athena Kehoe Caysen and Camden

Caysen was diagnosed with Chiari malformation shortly before his first birthday.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Chiari malformation occurs when brain tissue extends into the spinal canal, often because the skull is smaller than usual or shaped differently.

Five days after his first birthday, Caysen underwent Chiari decompression surgery at Phoenix Children's Hospital. He later experienced complications, including a cerebrospinal fluid leak, pseudomeningocele, and chemical meningitis. He was readmitted to the pediatric intensive care unit, where doctors placed an external ventricular drain. He ultimately needed a permanent drainage system called a ventriculoperitoneal, or VP, shunt.

During his hospital stay, Caysen’s mom, Jennifer, noticed something that would eventually inspire a bigger mission.

“When he was in the hospital, they would give us the little hospital socks that come in the little bags, and they were always way too big; they never stayed on his feet. We were constantly putting them back on,” she explains.

That small observation sparked the idea for Caysen's Crew, a nonprofit the family started in 2021.

“The least they can have is fun socks.”

Caysen's Crew Donation bags collected

What started as an October sock drive called Socktober has since grown into a larger effort to support children and families in the hospital.

Through programs like Socks and Stories and its annual Christmas toy drive, Caysen's Crew collects and donates items to local hospitals.

Last year, the nonprofit donated more than 70 bags through Socks and Stories and about 300 bags between its two hospital efforts.

Jennifer says the organization's growth is a reflection of the people who continue to support its mission.

Those interested in supporting Caysen's Crew can purchase items through the nonprofit's Amazon wish list, linked here. All items purchased from this list will be placed into a stocking and donated to the local Tucson Children’s Hospitals on Christmas Eve.