Family responds to hit-and-run truck being found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police have found a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a two year-old girl last week.

Alex Villa, the victim’s cousin, says she's relieved her family is one step closer to justice, but that doesn't change the fact her cousin is still in the hospital.

Two year-old Catalina Rodriguez has been in the hospital since last Friday.

“She’s still fighting for her life,” she told KGUN9.

Villa says she's gone to see Catalina in the hospital every day since the crash, but says things aren't the same at home without her running around.

“Just your average happy two year-old. Loves life. Love’s playing. Loves being with her sister and brother. A joy,” she added.

She says that joy was stripped from the family last Friday when Catalina was rushed to the emergency room.

Villa says what happened to Catalina wasn't fair.

“She’s in a hospital and he is sitting comfortable breathing on his own,” she told KGUN9.

Friday, one week after the tragedy, an off-duty law enforcement officer spotted this truck near Interstate 19 and Irvington, just about a mile away from where Catalina was hit.

The Department of Public Safety responded and stopped the truck.

Though no arrests have been made, Villa says this is a step in the right direction.

“Relief knowing that we're one step closer to finding the person who did this and for him to get what he deserves. To pay the consequences for what he has done…” she said.

Here’s her message to the hit-and run driver.

“Turn yourself in. Pay the consequences for what you’ve done,” Villa told KGUN9.

She also says others should always pay attention to the road to prevent another family from going through this.

“Look at your surroundings. Put your phone down,” Villa added.

As for Catalina, her cousin says she is stable but in critical condition.

“Keep fighting because we are out here and we’re going to keep fighting for you as well,” said Villa.

